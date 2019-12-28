|
|
Pepe, Barbara C.
Barbara C. Pepe died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her residence at Elim Park in Cheshire, CT. Barbara was born on November 16, 1936 to Ralph and Edna St. Onge. She grew up in Seymour, CT with her brother Edward. Barbara graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1955, where everyone knew her as "Bobbie". While working at the "Big Dip Top" during high school, she caught the eye of a young soldier named Frank Pepe. The two were married in 1956 and lived happily for 44 years until Frank passed away in 2001. Barbara and Frank moved to Milford, CT to be by the beach where she loved to fish, boat and collect seashells. We used to joke that when she passed, we would have to bury her mounted fish with her.
Barbara worked for 37 years at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT while raising daughters, Darlene and Doreen and taking care of her mother. Over the years, her grandchildren, Frank, Malynda and Stephanie, would stay for the summer. Barbara and Frank would ensure that they had plenty of time at the beach, the local parks and out on the boat, fishing and setting lobster traps. Family was everything to Barbara and remained so until she passed.
When she retired, she worked part time at the Sikorsky store with other retired Sikorsky employees. She loved seeing people come into the store at lunchtime to catch up on how her Sikorsky friends were doing. Barbara also worked for St. Mary's Church in Milford, CT as the night secretary for Father Cronin and Father Donahue. She loved helping people and continued to support people with their funeral planning needs. She felt very good about helping people when they needed it the most. During her free time, you could find Barbara in her yard, gardening. She had a green thumb that could make a weed look great but ensured her flower beds were all weed free.
Her high school yearbook listed "The twinkle in thine eye betokens mischief" and those blue eyes of hers did just that. She loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends. She also loved going to the Casino. Barbara moved to Elim Park 4 ½ years ago in Cheshire, CT and had made many friends that will miss her. They attended plays, movies, went on bus trips and the all-important Monday night bingo. Her friends were a great comfort to her during her last few days.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Doreen Stomsky and husband, Mark. Her grandchildren, Frank Johnson and wife, Leah, Malynda Andrews and husband, Josh, Stephanie Stewart and husband, Robert, and Jennifer Howarth and husband, Josh. She has five great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Jayce, Mark, Matthew and Michael along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Frank Pepe; her daughter, Darlene Johnson; her brother, Edward St. Onge; and her parents, Ralph and Edna St.Onge. Barbara will be missed by all that knew her.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will commence at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 97 Barnes Rd., Suite 4, Wallingford, CT 06492 or Elim Park Foundation, 150 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019