Gambardella, Barbara Conte
Barbara Conte Gambardella, of New Haven passed away March 7, 2020 in Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Anthony "Dicky" Gambardella. Barbara was born in New Haven on April 15, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Theresa Pastore Conte. She loved cooking and preparing Sunday dinners for her loving family. Beloved mother of Phyllis (Dino) Dabbraccio, William (Beth) Gambardella, Theresa "Terry" Gambardella, Jackie Gambardella, and Laurie (Salvatore) Migliaro. Sister of Charles (Mary) Conte and the late Lucille DeFrancesco. Proud grandmother of Dino (Stephanie) Dabbraccio Jr., Cara (Roberto) Lugo, Anthony R. and Alyssa Gambardella, Robert (Ashley) and Alexandra Rivera, Crystal DeCola and Joseph (Carissa) Anastastio. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, her special friends Linda and Jerry Torino and her former son-in-law Joseph Anastasio.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Sept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020