Crocker, Barbara (Ladzinski)It is with deep sadness we announce Barbara Joan (Ladzinski) Crocker of East Haven, CT peacefully passed at home after a brief illness on July 7th, 2020. Barbara was born August 16th, 1940 in New Haven, CT. She is survived by her loving husband Walter of 44 years.Survived by her children Fred Haas of New Hampshire, John (Joy) Haas of Virginia, Pamela (Jeffery) Fair of Madison, and Jennifer (Anthony) Caruso of Branford. Also survived by her stepson Gregory (Teresa) Crocker of Southington.Her loving grandchildren are Jorrell Haas, Justin (Tia) Haas, Eric, Annie, and Owen Haas, Jessica, Kimberly, and Albert Mirto. Also a great-grandson Hendrix Haas. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Josephine Ladzinski.Barbara graduated from Boardman Trade School as a seamstress and could make and fix just about anything especially any Halloween costume her children and grandchildren could dream up. She worked for Stop & Shop and her family owned business, Conditioned Air Systems before retiring to spend her time doing what she truly loved most. Other than sewing, her many hobbies included cooking, gardening, thrift shopping for knickknacks, and spending her summers at her second home in Vermont on Lake Hortonia, watching the lake go by. Her true passion lies in her love for her animals and spending time with her family. Barbara was always seen with a smile on her face and she will truly be missed by many especially her dog Bucky.Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society in Vermont where she rescued Bucky and her late dog Pixie. Donations can be made using the following link.