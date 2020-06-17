Barbara Cuccaro
Cuccaro, Barbara
Barbara Gianini Cuccaro, age 76, of West Haven passed away on June 16, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Luke and Raffaela Rusati Cuccaro. Barbara is survived by her daughter Lisa (Chris) Uzpen of New Canaan, her grandchildren Michael (Alyssa) Musser, Isabella and Jackson Uzpen, Brandon and Erik Gianini, her siblings Luke (Gina) Cuccaro, Patricia (Roger) Palmer all of West Haven and Terry (Bill) Dini of Avon. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Raymond L. Gianini. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a switchboard operator for Pro-Vac Answering Service for 30 years. Barbara always loved to visit the casino, with an iced coffee in hand. Barbara's family would like to thank the staff at Grimes Center, for the extraordinary care and kindness that was shown to her during her stay there.
The hours for visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30 for a Graveside Service at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
23
Funeral
09:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
