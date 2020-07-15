Barbara Dickerson

Dickerson, BarbaraBarbara Dickerson, January 31, 1937 to July 10, 2020. Barbara was wife to William for 47 years and mother to Heather and Bret who will miss her dearly. She was born in Chicago to Marie Anne DeFrisco & Richard Lee Kempf and raised by her mom near Chicago and in Louisiana. She had three siblings: Mary Jane, Richard & Peter. She attended Rockford University and medical school but left to raise a family. She was a computer programmer at Univac & CompuCard and loved her time teaching. Bill & Barb met in Taos, NM when they were ski bums and married in 1972 – first at church and then renewed their vows at sea. They both loved the serenity of being on the water and in nature and instilled that love in their children. Barb loved being a camp director and classroom mom. She enjoyed travelling to national parks, whale watching in Hawaii, exploring Alaska & the Galapagos Islands. She and Bill loved folk music and they often sang together and were long time attendees at Yale concerts & hockey. She loved watching her birds and they were with her until the end. Heather & Bret will continue her legacy of love and caring for others. She lost Bill six months ago and they are now reunited. They had a love we all strive to find and will always be each other's "Punkins". A mass will be held in her honor at St. Joan of Arc church in Hamden at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18.