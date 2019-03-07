Green, Barbara E.

Barbara E. Green, 83, of Glastonbury, CT, formerly of Hamden and Orange, devoted wife of 60 years tothe late H. Richard Green, died peacefully on March 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in New York City on September 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John and Virginia(Langman) North and predeceased by her devoted sister, Ellen Sue North. Beloved mother of Scott Green of Yeadon, PA and Jodi Green Kaplan (Steven Kaplan) of Glastonbury, CT, cherished grandmother of Jonathan and Julie Kaplan. Barbara worked at the Yale Medical School for over 20 years until her retirement in 2001. She was a charter member of Orange Players, an avid theatre, opera and mahjongg fan. Always positive and easy to be around, once a friend of Barbara's, always a friend. Funeral services at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd., Orange on FRIDAY afternoon March 8, at 2:30 O'clock with Internment Services to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Derby-Milford Rd., Orange. Memorial Contributions may be sent to American Brain Tumor Assoc., 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. A Period of Mourning will be observed at the Kaplan home, Glastonbury Saturday 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:00-6:00 p.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019