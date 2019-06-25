Balls, Barbara Ella (Vaughn)

Barbara Ella (Vaughn) Balls of Old Saybrook, Connecticut passed away peacefully at Gladeview Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on June 21, 2019 with members of her family by her side.

Barbara was born in Greenwich, Connecticut to Cyrus and Dorothy (New) Vaughn on May 29, 1929. She was raised in Harrison, New York with her four brothers, Clarence (Buddy), Cyrus (Cy), Paul and Earl Vaughn, and her beloved grandparents, "Gram and Grandpa" New. Growing up, Barbara was an accomplished pianist and flute player. She was very involved in the Girl Scouts, her church youth group, and was a loyal fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In 1951, "Bob" married Mattie J. Balls of Rye, New York. They brought up two children, Dorothea Jonynas (of Ivoryton, Connecticut) and Matthew D. Balls (of West Haven, Connecticut) in Greenwich, Connecticut. While in Greenwich, Barbara became a school bus driver, a passion she continued to pursue upon moving to Old Saybrook in 1986. She was a proud supporter of the Old Saybrook High School basketball team, never missing a game. Barbara and Mattie were faithful parishioners of St. John's Church in Old Saybrook where Barbara played her flute in the choir. She was a dedicated member of the Old Lyme Town Band and kept her yard on Harvey Drive pristine and beautiful. When Mattie passed away in 2003, Barbara met the second love of her life, Ray Ames of Old Saybrook. He was a sweet and patient man and made Barbara's later years a joy.

Barbara is survived by her adored grandchildren, Megan Jonynas (of Brooklyn, New York), Danielle Gentile (of Westbrook, Connecticut), Patrick Jonynas (of Ivoryton, Connecticut), David Balls (of Cranston, Rhode Island), Kevin Balls (of West Haven, Connecticut), and Lisa Balls (of Morgantown, West Virginia). Barbara also leaves three cherished great-grandchildren, Eli and Nora Bailey and Mattie Marie Gentile. Her family will miss Barbara's giggles, squeezes, lame jokes, chocolate chip cookies, her Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas celebrations, her kindness and generosity, and most of all her love.

Barbara was predeceased by her brother and best friend, Buddy, her dear brother Paul, and her devoted dog, Murphy. Her family would like to thank the staff at Gladeview for their compassion and excellent care of Barbara during her time as a resident.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, June 27, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. John's Catholic Church, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , P.O. BOX 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com