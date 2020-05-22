Emanuelson, Barbara
Barbara Cox Emanuelson, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Barbara lived the majority of her life in Hamden, she moved to Attleboro, MA, in 2017 to be in the loving care of her daughter Lynne. She was born in Schenectady, NY, on January 13, 1932 to the late Robert and Marjorie Cox. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, volunteer, and avid fan of chocolates, Barbara lived a full life. She was a graduate of Emma Willard School in Troy, NY, before attending college. Over the years, Barbara shared her love and knowledge as a volunteer at the Junior League of New Haven, Masonic Charity, Yale-New Haven Hospital where she started its mobile library cart back in 1975, and Hamden Memorial Library. She earned the "Volunteer of the Year" Award from the library in 2006. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Carol, and her first-born son Herbert III. She is survived by her children Lynne and Herbert IV, her grandson Alexander, and her much adored cat Slinky, as well as those friends and family who were touched by her generous spirit. Many shared laughs and lunch with her at Whitney Donut, or loved her gentle wisdom, charm, humor and knowing wink. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Since we cannot gather together to celebrate Barbara's life, her family would love to receive your remembrances on her obituary page at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Barbara Cox Emanuelson, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Barbara lived the majority of her life in Hamden, she moved to Attleboro, MA, in 2017 to be in the loving care of her daughter Lynne. She was born in Schenectady, NY, on January 13, 1932 to the late Robert and Marjorie Cox. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, volunteer, and avid fan of chocolates, Barbara lived a full life. She was a graduate of Emma Willard School in Troy, NY, before attending college. Over the years, Barbara shared her love and knowledge as a volunteer at the Junior League of New Haven, Masonic Charity, Yale-New Haven Hospital where she started its mobile library cart back in 1975, and Hamden Memorial Library. She earned the "Volunteer of the Year" Award from the library in 2006. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Carol, and her first-born son Herbert III. She is survived by her children Lynne and Herbert IV, her grandson Alexander, and her much adored cat Slinky, as well as those friends and family who were touched by her generous spirit. Many shared laughs and lunch with her at Whitney Donut, or loved her gentle wisdom, charm, humor and knowing wink. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Since we cannot gather together to celebrate Barbara's life, her family would love to receive your remembrances on her obituary page at www.beecherandbennett.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.