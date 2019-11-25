|
|
Farber, Barbara (Jessey)
Barbara (Jessey) Farber, 83, passed away November 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Robert and Marion Gottschalk on April 13, 1936.
She married the late James Jessey in 1958, and they lived together with their four children, in Madison, CT, for more than 30 years and until they retired to North Carolina.
Barbara is survived by Kim White (Brent), Port Charlotte, FL, CJ Finnical (Mark), Whitefish, MT, Peter Jessey, Killingworth, CT, Karen Jessey (Jules), Denver, CO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two siblings: John Gottschalk (Mary), and Sandi Beward (John). She was predeceased by her third sibling: Gail Meehan (Roger).
Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, James Jessey, in 2004, and her beloved dog, Saylor, in 2019.
In 2008, Barbara married Karl Farber and they resided in South Carolina.
She is also survived by Karl and his three children: Tracy, Chip and Jan.
Barbara was a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital for more than forty years. She was an avid sports fan, including rooting for the Patriots, and loved to sail, travel, golf, volunteer and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in gardening and tending to her rosebushes and passed her green thumb down to all of her children. Barbara was full of love, life and adventure, right up until the end.
The family will celebrate her life in Connecticut, next summer. For more information, contact [email protected]
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, 2019