|
|
Fee, Barbara
Fee, Barbara Ann (Puglisi), of Clinton, CT, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age 75. Barbara was born on May 20th, 1944 in New Haven, Connecticut, beloved daughter of the late Carmen Charles Puglisi Sr. and Concetta Mendillo Puglisi. Barbara was the proud and loving mother of John Anthony Wight, Ronald Charles Wight, Gary Joseph Wight and puppies Mia & Gigi. Stepmother to Scott A. Fee, Kelly A. Fee and April L. Benavides. Beloved grandmother to Alexander J. Wight and Ashley J. Wight. Loving sister of Carmen Charlie Puglisi Jr., Gloria J. Barboza and sister-in-law to Nadia Puglisi. Barbara was predeceased by her late husbands Russell D. Fee and John L. Wight; and beloved uncle, Frank Mendillo. Barbara leaves behind and will be missed by her beloved aunt, Connie Mendillo, cousins Frank Mendillo Jr. and Doreen Wieczorek as well as her nieces, nephews and their families. She will be deeply missed by long time best friends Janet and Jim Fernstrom and family. Barbara will also be missed by her second family, Jim and Shelley Farmer along with their children James, Katherine, Alex, Timothy and William to whom she nannied and loved as her own. As well as being a nannie, Barbara also spent her time assisting senior citizens in their homes; she volunteered delivering meals to the elderly for the Estuary Council of Clinton. She assisted at Forgotten Felines of Westbrook, CT, lovingly caring for displaced cats. Having a love of nature her whole life, she shared with her sons her love of horseback riding, trips to the ocean shore and her affection for animals. In her home, it wasn't uncommon to find spoiled pets such as dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and fish. Not only did she spoil her own family, when visiting friends, doctors, dentists or even the tellers at the bank, she would commonly show up with gifts or homemade treats for them, their family and/or their pets. However, there's no doubt Barbara was at her most happiest when she was spending time with her 3 boys. No matter if it was taking a drive to the beach, going to dinner and a play or making one of her signature desserts, there is nothing she would not do for her loving sons. Barbara always cared for others before herself; she loved hosting family and friends for holidays and was always the last to sit down, just like her mother. Barbara will always be remembered as a Kind, Caring, Thoughtful, Giving and Loving soul with a Huge Heart. All those who have had the joy of having Barbara in their lives will certainly agree to have been blessed and will miss her so very much! A private family service will take place at Beaver Brook Cemetery Clinton, CT. A celebration of Barbara's life is being planned for the summer. For additional information, contact John, Ronald or Gary Wight. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League located at 647 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT ([email protected]).
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020