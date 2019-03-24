|
Fiondella, Barbara
Barbara Fiondella 88 of East Haven passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born July 13, 1930 in East Lyme, CT. Barbara is survived by two sisters, nephews, nieces and several great nieces/nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Fiondella (2000). Barbara loved her family and friends. She had a passion for all animals.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VITAS, 56 Franklin Street, Waterbury CT 06706 in her memory.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019