Gelinas-Wight, Barbara
GELINAS-WIGHT, BARBARA (DERENTHAL), 87, of Branford, beloved wife of the late David H. Wight, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Guilford on July 28, 1932 to the late William and Anna Derenthal of Guilford, and a member of GHS Class of 1950.
Bobbie was a lifelong resident of Connecticut, her heart always centered Guilford, no matter where else she lived (Northford, Old Saybrook). She was an avid supporter of community theatre on the shoreline.
For decades she actively participated with the Nutmeg Players, Inc. where she served as Secretary and Publicist for the organization. She headed many committees including program ad sales, props, scenery and ticket sales and served as stage manager and producer for countless musicals and plays. She also served for many years on both the Artistic Steering Committee and the Board of Directors. She adored all of the theater arts and was a patron of local and professional theater, and greatly encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren in theater and music.
Always chic, Bobbie had an impeccable eye for style and in high school had aspired to a career in fashion design. In later years she enjoyed sharing this gift as a sales associate at Liz Claiborne in Westbrook An inveterate traveler, She and her husband David explored many parts of Europe as well as China, Africa and Australia. Ballroom dancing was also one of her passions.
Her brother Jerry remembers that "Bobbie strived to excel at whatever she set out to do. In her Senior year at Guilford High she demonstrated her fencing skills on stage to such an extent that the audience erupted with a WHOOH!! Each time she drove her opponent across the stage and thrust her sword into his chest."
She enjoyed hosting elegant parties for family and friends with exceptional humor and aplomb, savoring late night candle lit conversations flush with wine and wit.
She is survived by her two daughters, Valerie English (Gelinas) of Cranston, RI and Patricia Ranney (Gelinas) of East Haven, CT, two stepsons, Henry Wight (Cheryl) of Morrisdale, PA, Terrence Wight (Sue) of Stamford, CT and her daughter-in-law Helen Kay Gelinas of Furlong, PA. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry Derenthal (Judy), of Check, VA, and 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son George O. Gelinas III and her first husband George O. Gelinas Jr., DMD. Bobbie's love for her family, friends, and the arts will be greatly missed.
Gifts in her memory will be gratefully accepted by the Shoreline Arts Alliance, 725 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 24, 2020