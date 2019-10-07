|
Grande, Barbara (Laurello)
Barbara (Laurello) Grande 82 of East Haven passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2019. She was born March 10, 1937 in New Haven to the late Nicholas and Rose (Zapert) Laurello. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, Ernest Grande and three devoted children, Mark Grande (Donna) of Northford, Steven Grande (Lisa) of E. Longmeadow, MA and Lauren Conroy of East Haven. Barbara was a proud grandmother of ten grandchildren; Mark Grande Jr., Deanna Grande, Benjamin Grande (Jennifer), Jordan Grande, Madison Grande, Payton Grande, Michael Conroy, Nicole Conroy, Brandon Conroy and Robert Davis along with one great-grandchild, Mayah Conroy.
Barbara was fiercely devoted to her husband Ernie and her entire family of children, grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She always put her family before herself. There is a great void now that her huge personality is no longer with us. We all thought she would go on forever but are comforted knowing that she is peacefully at rest.
All services are private with Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019