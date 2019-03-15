Wolfe, Barbara Hall

Barbara May Hall Wolfe, 88, of Milford, died on March 11, 2019, in Milford Hospital after a brief illness, as well as from complications related to her living for many years with advanced Parkinson's disease. Wife of the late Edward Jay (Ted) Wolfe, who died in 2016, Barbara was born July 15, 1930, in Derby, daughter of the late Francis and Hazel Hall. A graduate of West Haven High School and Larson College, Barbara spent most of her adult life as a homemaker living in West Haven, Milford and Hamden. An alto soloist and choir member at Trinity New Haven and St. Peter's Episcopal churches, Barbara was an active and enthusiastic volunteer involved in many organizations, including Church Women United, Episcopal Church Women, Milford Women's Club, Glimmerglass Opera, Meadowside School PTA, the American Cancer Society, the Milford and West Haven historical societies, the U.S.S. Missouri Association, Daughters of the American Revolution, and at Grace and St. Peter's Church in Hamden. In the late 1980s, Barbara and Ted owned and operated the Wolfe Hall bed and breakfast in Richfield Springs, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, her older brother Kenneth, and an infant daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wolfe (Ted) Boynton of Milford; her grandsons, Teddy and Steven; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 71 Broad Street, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to St. Peter's. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019