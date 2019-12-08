|
Heuer, Barbara "Bunny"
Barbara "Bunny" Carney Heuer, of Madison, CT, died at home, with her daughters by her side,on December 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 19, 1933 the daughter of Bud and Louse Carney. She lived in the city of Chicago and later, on the North Shore where she attended Lake Forest Academy, and the North Shore Country Day School. She then moved to New York where she attended Bennett Junior College, and Parsons School of Design. She loved living in Manhattan in the 1950's where she worked as an assistant editor at Seventeen Magazine and met her future husband, Thomas Lawrence. Together they lived in NYC after the birth of their first daughter, later moving to Stamford, CT and then to Radnor, PA where their second daughter was born. After that they moved to Darien, CT where she made her permanent home for the next 45 years before retiring to Madison, CT. Bunny was active in many community organizations and projects during her 45 years living in Darien. She attended the New York School of Design and worked as an interior designer and also managed a number of fashion boutiques. She continued studying at the Silvermine School of Art where she could practice her love of abstract painting and design. Her idea of a perfect Darien day was to spend time at the beach with her friends followed by a quiet afternoon of reading. She loved to sail with her second husband David and to gather with friends for cocktails and dinner. She had a wicked sense of humor, and did not suffer fools gladly. Art, design, books, and jazz were just a few of her great loves, and she travelled extensively across the world; making her way to as many museums, cathedrals, and fabulous restaurants as possible along the way. She was an only child but counted her many dear friends throughout her life as members of her extended family. Bunny is survived by her daughters Dana Lawrence Quinn (James Quinn), Pamela Lawrence, Megan Heuer (Mark Gilbert), as well as granddaughters Morgan and Chandler McCorkle and Natalie Heuer Gilbert. She was predeceased by husbands Thomas Morgan Lawrence and David Alan Heuer, as well as her beloved wheaten terriers: Murphy, Rooney, and Stella. She will be remembered and greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and all of her beloved friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Shoreline Times on Dec. 13, 2019