Hoppe, Barbara

Barbara Elizabeth Hoppe entered into peaceful rest on April 12, 2019 at her home in Oklahoma City, OK; she was the beloved wife of Larry Hoppe. Barbara was born on March 24, 1939 in Derby, CT daughter of the late Frank and Anna Kuczynski. She was raised in Seymour, CT and was one of 9 children. After high school, Barbara attended Yale University in New Haven, CT where she got her nursing certificate. As a nurse, Barbara assisted with many open heart surgeries. She joined the Air Force after nursing school, and while stationed at Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in western Oklahoma, she met her husband, Larry. They were married on April 28, 1962. Together they had 4 children, Paula, Lisa, Gregory, and David. Barbara loved doing arts and crafts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoppe was preceded in death by her daughters, Paula and Lisa; and 6 siblings. Barbara leaves her loving family in addition to her husband Larry of 57 years; her 2 sons, Gregory and David (wife Peggy); 3 grandsons, Larry, Gregory, and Johnathon; 3 great-grandsons, Alexander, Tristan, and Connor; and 2 siblings, Wanda and Janet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service in celebration of Barbara's life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019