Barbara Bright Hubbard, 88 of Brown Farm Road in Lyndonville, VT, formerly of Madison, CT died on April 6, 2019 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab in St. Johnsbury, VT.
She was born in Newark, NJ on December 14, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Clark) Bright.
A memorial service will take place at the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019
