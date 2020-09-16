Barbara Hutchinson

Hutchinson, BarbaraBarbara M. Hutchinson, age 85, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Harvey Hutchinson, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in New Haven, CT on March 1, 1935 to the late William and Florence Wrenn Thompson. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at Saint Raphael's Hospital as a surgical nurse and for the New Haven Health Department. Her passions included horses and rescuing Irish Setters. Barbara also enjoyed golfing and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children: Kathleen Heltke of Milford, Louis Paolillo (Christine) of Jupiter, FL, Susan Lamparelli (Richard) of West Haven and Barbara Butler (Gerald) of Lake City, FL, brother, William Thompson (Marilyn) of VT and seven grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Patty Puccino, and all the staff at CT Hospice for their compassion and care.Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter in Barbara's name. To leave an online condolence, please visit