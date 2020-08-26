DeVito, Barbara Irene

September 15, 1943 - August 8, 2020

Barbara (Janes) Devito passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife to her late husband and best friend Angelo of 57 years. She was the loving and devoted mother to her two sons Jimmy and Angelo Jr. and her two grandsons, Angelo III and Dylan.

She has reunited with her beloved husband Angelo and her oldest son Jimmy, Mother Mary, Father James and siblings Jimmy and Terrance.

She is also survived by her siblings Richard, Robert, Victoria and Stephen along with several nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Barbara lived in Milford, CT during her childhood and relocated to California where she and her husband raised their family.

Her laughter and warm smile was contagious and warmed the heart. Her home was open to all who visited from the east coast and her hospitality was never ending. She will be sadly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store