Barbara Irene DeVito
1943 - 2020
DeVito, Barbara Irene
September 15, 1943 - August 8, 2020
Barbara (Janes) Devito passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife to her late husband and best friend Angelo of 57 years. She was the loving and devoted mother to her two sons Jimmy and Angelo Jr. and her two grandsons, Angelo III and Dylan.
She has reunited with her beloved husband Angelo and her oldest son Jimmy, Mother Mary, Father James and siblings Jimmy and Terrance.
She is also survived by her siblings Richard, Robert, Victoria and Stephen along with several nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Barbara lived in Milford, CT during her childhood and relocated to California where she and her husband raised their family.
Her laughter and warm smile was contagious and warmed the heart. Her home was open to all who visited from the east coast and her hospitality was never ending. She will be sadly missed.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Fernando Mission Cemeteries and Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
My Aunt and me.
May you and Uncle Angelo be together in eternal peace....
Anthony Mejia
Family
August 24, 2020
I love you Auntie Barb you will always be in my heart and never forgotten. You were my second mother to me. With all my love and prayers Fr. Ernie and Fr. Ope
Ernest Silva
Family
August 21, 2020
Both you and Angelo were terrific life long neighbors. I will miss not only seeing you across the street but also in church- that smile and laugh. You are now with your better half. Our love and prayers to the DeVito family.
Audrey Fogg
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
“I can only imagine you and Angelo holding hands and laughing together in Heaven.” Your hearty laugh and your beautiful smile brought so much joy to so many. I will always admire your strength and your unconditional love for family and friends. Much Love and eternal peace.
Ramon Siragusa
Friend
August 19, 2020
Me and my God-mother ...
My godmother what can I say she was perfect in every way. She always saw the good in everyone. Even though we planned a sleepover with the girls we didn't get to fulfil it. But we still sit and talk about all the memories we have with you and my godfather uncle Ange. This is definitely hard I miss our daily talks about life and reminiscing of old days. I will always cherish what you gave me on our last visit together you are definitely one of a kind. May you now rest in peace Auntie Barb until we meet again. Love always your goddaughter Laura Marie. Xoxoxo
Laura Mejia
Daughter
August 15, 2020
My mother in law for a few years, but I've loved her dearly for many years. She taught me so much and I will always hear her great laugh in all things funny.
Christina Jolicoeur
August 14, 2020
Not sisters by blood, but sisters by heart.
camille pappacoda
August 14, 2020
Barb Im going to miss you so much, no one to call when I need someone to talk to for advise, you will always be in my thoughts and prayers, another piece of my heart torn, Love you my sister, til we meet again, give Ange a kiss for me.
camille pappacoda
Sister
August 13, 2020
She was a wonderful friend to all, so much energy, and a laugh that should have been bottled...Loved bowling, lunching, seeing her at all the parties at the Elks lodge, and gathering at her home the perfect hostess. She will be greatly missed a one of a kind. Thoughts and prayers to all her family members, and the ones she touched.
Dianne Teson
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dianne Teson
Friend
