May, Barbara Irene
Barbara Irene (Glennon) May, 82, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Chestelm Healthcare, Moodus. She was born on January 15, 1938 in New Haven, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Casey) Glennon.
Barbara married Franklin D. May on September 17, 1955 in East Haven, CT. He predeceased her in 1978. She was employed at Kresge's in New Haven, Caldor in Old Saybrook, and for over 20 years, Chesebrough-Ponds in Clinton. Barbara graduated from St. Mary's High School, New Haven. She attended services at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation in Clinton.
Barbara's interests were largely centered around her family. She delighted in seeing her children and her grandchildren, and attended their educational, recreational and sporting activities. She celebrated each milestone her family achieved to the best of her ability. She was a loving and kind woman whose
generosity knew no bounds.
Barbara is survived by her four children Brian (Donna) May, Suzanne May, Franklin (Patricia) May, and Daniel (Georgette) May, eight grandchildren, Brian (Jacqueline), Julia (Nicole), Jeffrey, Sean, Laura, Melissa, Emily, Timothy, and great-grandson Russell. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine and brother Robert.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to home health aide Comfort Manu, and all the dedicated and compassionate caregivers at Chestelm Healthcare & Middlesex Hospice.
A Celebration of Barbara's life, and interment at St. Mary's cemetery, will be held at a later date. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and updated service information. Donations may be made to: CT Special Olympics, Alzheimer's Association (Peacock Pride Team), St. Jude's Hospital, The Henry Carter Hull Library in Clinton.
Barbara Irene (Glennon) May, 82, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Chestelm Healthcare, Moodus. She was born on January 15, 1938 in New Haven, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Casey) Glennon.
Barbara married Franklin D. May on September 17, 1955 in East Haven, CT. He predeceased her in 1978. She was employed at Kresge's in New Haven, Caldor in Old Saybrook, and for over 20 years, Chesebrough-Ponds in Clinton. Barbara graduated from St. Mary's High School, New Haven. She attended services at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation in Clinton.
Barbara's interests were largely centered around her family. She delighted in seeing her children and her grandchildren, and attended their educational, recreational and sporting activities. She celebrated each milestone her family achieved to the best of her ability. She was a loving and kind woman whose
generosity knew no bounds.
Barbara is survived by her four children Brian (Donna) May, Suzanne May, Franklin (Patricia) May, and Daniel (Georgette) May, eight grandchildren, Brian (Jacqueline), Julia (Nicole), Jeffrey, Sean, Laura, Melissa, Emily, Timothy, and great-grandson Russell. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine and brother Robert.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to home health aide Comfort Manu, and all the dedicated and compassionate caregivers at Chestelm Healthcare & Middlesex Hospice.
A Celebration of Barbara's life, and interment at St. Mary's cemetery, will be held at a later date. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and updated service information. Donations may be made to: CT Special Olympics, Alzheimer's Association (Peacock Pride Team), St. Jude's Hospital, The Henry Carter Hull Library in Clinton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.