D'Addio, Barbara J. (Barbiuto)
Barbara J. (Barbiuto) D'Addio, 73, of Meriden, formerly of Hamden, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of Rocco "Rocky" D'Addio. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 3rd.
She was born in New Haven, February 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Renga) Barbiuto. She loved to bake, cook and knit, especially baby blankets for new arrivals to the family. She enjoyed going to the casino, watching her granddaughters play sports and dance.
In addition to her husband Rocky, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Scott Craig of Wallingford; her granddaughters who she affectionally referred to as her "Cherished Dollies", Alyssa Craig, Briana Craig and Mia D'Addio; her sister, Rita Lister and her husband Everett of Wallingford; her brother, George Barbiuto, and his wife Jennifer of Hamden; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend Ellen Quintin of North Haven. She was predeceased by her son, Rocco D'Addio Jr.; her infant daughter, Laura Jean D'Addio; her sister, Loraine Sette; and her brother, Ronald Barbiuto.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, Nov. 4th, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 High Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will follow in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
