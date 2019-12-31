New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Towers,
18 Tower Lane
New Haven, CT
Barbara J. Desmond McDonnell


1932 - 2019
Barbara J. Desmond McDonnell Obituary
McDonnell, Barbara J. Desmond
Barbara Jane Desmond McDonnell, of New Haven and formerly of Farm Hill Rd., West Haven passed away December 30, 2019 in the Grimes Center. She was the wife of the late James F. McDonnell, Jr. Born in Nantucket, MA on November 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Jeanette Leete Desmond, Barbara was the quintessential mom to everyone, nieces, nephews, and neighbors alike. She was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for over 20 years. She is the beloved mother of Susan McDonnell (Rick Civitillo), Janie Lewer (Henry), Nora McDonnell, Patsy McDonnell Lewis (Chris), James McDonnell (Deidre) and the late Mary Plyler. Sister of Nancy Abele, and Patrick, Donald, and Brian Desmond. Sister-in-law of Sr. James Francis McDonnell (Frannie). Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her cherished grandson Anthony Farricelli.
Visiting hours will be held Friday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held Saturday 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Towers, 18 Tower Lane in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
