Spambanato, Barbara J.

Barbara J. Fininsky Spambanato 86, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Peter Spambanato Sr. passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 in the Mary Wade Home. Loving mother of Peter (Danielle) Spambanato Jr. and grandmother of Derek Spambanato all of East Haven. Barbara was born in New London on January 24, 1933, daughter of the late John and Helen Saunders Fininsky. Sister of the late Helen Fininsky, Albina Adams, and Jack Finn. Special family friends to Louis and Marybeth DeLucia of Branford. Loving companion of 25 years to the late Francis Rogan, she also leaves behind her extended family, Eleanor Rogan, Regina Rogan, Patricia Gannon (Edward), and Peggy Frawley (Donald); she was predeceased by Barbara Suprono. Barbara worked in the Trust Department at Bank of America for many years; prior to her retirement, she was the secretary and bookkeeper for Peter Spambanato CPA. Barbara was an avid reader and she enjoyed vacationing with her family. Thank you to Audrey Donaldson, her caregiver for 6 years, and to the Mary Wade Home for their care and compassion.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery located in Hamden. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 322 Eighth Ave., 7th floor, New York 10001 or to Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513. Sign Barbara's guest book online at:

