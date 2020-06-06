McBurnie, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean McBurnie, 87 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert McBurnie, Jr, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Born on August 28, 1932 in Quincy, MA she was the daughter of the late Gerald J. and Marion M. (Hurley) McCuin. Barbara's mother Marion was a Registered Nurse in the 1920's which Barbara was very proud of.

Barbara graduated from North Quincy High School the Head Cheerleader in 1950 and eloped with the love of her life Bob later that year. They relocated to March Air Force Base in Riverside, California where Bob was stationed during the Korean War. They came back to New England in 1955 and they felt Milford was the perfect town to raise their growing family. Both loved the beach and they enjoyed many summers in Charleston, Rhode Island and Barnstable, Massachusetts with family and many friends. Barbara was a sweet, kind, loving soul with an outgoing personality who was extremely dedicated to her family.

Barbara is survived by her loving children, Susan (Kate Taylor) Noonan, Robin (Jeff Heyel) Asken, Kathy (Nick) Veccharelli, Ronney (Bobby) Pascale, and Betty (Frank) Grippo; cherished grandchildren, Bobby (Kharl) Noonan, Abby (Ned) Frey, Aliya Asken, Katie Veccharelli, Kelly (Jay) Gullesh, Jennifer (Steve) Glinski, Michele (Manny Sr.) Edgeworth, Dennis (Odette) Edgeworth, Laura (Jacob) Gallagher, Megan Liscio, and Frankie Grippo: and her precious great-grandchildren, Ben, Charley, Norm, Emmie, Nicky, Mark, Kayla, Jeremy, Manny, Emily, Braydon, Brielle, Parker, Ethan and Caroline, and great-grand dog Gracie. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth and brother Robert McCuin.

The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Orange Health Care for the phenomenal kind and compassionate care they provided for Barbara over the years. She loved the entire staff.

All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's five daughters are asking that everyone perform a random act of kindness for someone deserving in her memory. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store