Barbara Jean Stellato, of New Haven passed away peacefully April 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Carl Stellato. Born in New Haven, February 15, 1946, daughter of the late Michael and Violet Carrano Tortora, Barbara was a teacher's assistant in the Arlington School District in Poughkeepsie, NY for many years. She was a cancer survivor and was a member of cancer support groups, Barbara was able to help many people through their battles with cancer. She enjoyed life and lived hers to the fullest, especially spending time with family, friends and her loving grandchildren. She is the proud and devoted mother of Gary (Janeen), Paul (Stephanie), and Anthony (Mercedes) Stellato. Sister of Violet Carbone, Patricia DellaMura, and John and Michael Tortora. Grandmother of Cal, Luke, Julia, William, Nathan, Zachary, Anthony, and Elizabeth.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4-7 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church Friday morning at 10:30. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Couch Foundation, PO Box 1145, Southport, CT 06890 or www.thecancercouch.com/donations. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019