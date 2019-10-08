|
SEYMOUR - Barbara Jean (Ray) Streinz, age 71 of Seymour, entered peaceful rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Griffin Hospital, Derby. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 starting at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home and at 1:30 p.m. in St. Nicholas Parish - St. Augustine Church, Seymour. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. For more information and to view a full obituary, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
