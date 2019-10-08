New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Streinz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Streinz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Streinz Obituary
Streinz, Barbara Jean
SEYMOUR - Barbara Jean (Ray) Streinz, age 71 of Seymour, entered peaceful rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Griffin Hospital, Derby. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 starting at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home and at 1:30 p.m. in St. Nicholas Parish - St. Augustine Church, Seymour. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. For more information and to view a full obituary, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
Download Now