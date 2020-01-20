|
|
Olson, Barbara June
Barbara June Oldoni Olson of Florida died suddenly on January 11, 2020. She was the wife of Roy Olson. They would have been married 57 years in August. Barbara was born in New Haven on June 9, 1942 to the late Joseph and Frances Scafati Oldoni. She graduated from St. Francis School and Wilbur Cross High School. She worked in banking, retail sales at Macy's and in sales for SNET LINX cellphone program then moved to Florida to escape winters and be able to enjoy "the good life" for her golden years. Barbara is the mother of William (Julia) Olson of Del Ray Beach, FL, Christopher Olson of New Haven and Eric (Lindsey) Olson of Marblehead, MA. Sister of Joanne (Frank) Cathey and beloved grandmother of Sean Ricany of CA, Carter, Sydney and Georgia Olson of MA.
Visiting hours will be Friday January 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10am in St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020