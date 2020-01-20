New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara June Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara June Olson Obituary
Olson, Barbara June
Barbara June Oldoni Olson of Florida died suddenly on January 11, 2020. She was the wife of Roy Olson. They would have been married 57 years in August. Barbara was born in New Haven on June 9, 1942 to the late Joseph and Frances Scafati Oldoni. She graduated from St. Francis School and Wilbur Cross High School. She worked in banking, retail sales at Macy's and in sales for SNET LINX cellphone program then moved to Florida to escape winters and be able to enjoy "the good life" for her golden years. Barbara is the mother of William (Julia) Olson of Del Ray Beach, FL, Christopher Olson of New Haven and Eric (Lindsey) Olson of Marblehead, MA. Sister of Joanne (Frank) Cathey and beloved grandmother of Sean Ricany of CA, Carter, Sydney and Georgia Olson of MA.
Visiting hours will be Friday January 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10am in St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -