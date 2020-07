Keating, Barbara L.Barbara L. Brunty Keating, 84, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Keating, Jr. who passed away on Monday, July 13th.Her and her late husband will be privately interred in the North Haven Center Cemetery. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with their arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com