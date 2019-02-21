|
Kozey, Barbara L.
Barbara L. Kozey, age 78, of Seymour, entered into eternal on February 18, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, 6 Church St., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019