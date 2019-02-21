New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Church of the Resurrection
6 Church St.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kozey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Kozey


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Kozey Obituary
Kozey, Barbara L.
Barbara L. Kozey, age 78, of Seymour, entered into eternal on February 18, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, 6 Church St., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now