New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Barbara LaFleur
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara LaFleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara LaFleur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara LaFleur Obituary
LaFleur, Barbara
Barbara Ruth (Warner) LaFleur, 85, of Meriden, wife of the late Robert F. LaFleur, passed away February 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She was born in New Haven on January 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Farren) Warner. Barbara was a Senior Clerk for the Chief State's Attorney's Office for many years until retiring. She also was a real estate agent, taught nursery school at the Meriden YMCA, and was a billing clerk at the World War II Veterans Memorial Hospital. She was involved in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts for many years with her children. She was a longtime supporter of St. Jude's, Boys Town and St. Joseph's Indian school. She was an avid bowler and Elvis Presley fan collecting many memorabilia over the years. She always looked forward to her summer vacations in New Hampshire on the lake with her loving husband of 60 years and with family and friends. Barbara also cherished every moment she spent with her loving granddaughter, Katelyn. She is survived by her son, Robert J. LaFleur and his partner, Mary Masse of Middletown; her daughter, Maureen LaFleur of Meriden; her brother, Richard Warner and his wife, Janet, of Wallingford; her granddaughter, Katelyn Gullo and her fiancé, Jason Guerrera, of Meriden; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors to whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Berchtold, Diane Warner, Donna Grehl and her brother John Warner.
Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in State Veteran's in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -