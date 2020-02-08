|
|
LaFleur, Barbara
Barbara Ruth (Warner) LaFleur, 85, of Meriden, wife of the late Robert F. LaFleur, passed away February 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She was born in New Haven on January 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Farren) Warner. Barbara was a Senior Clerk for the Chief State's Attorney's Office for many years until retiring. She also was a real estate agent, taught nursery school at the Meriden YMCA, and was a billing clerk at the World War II Veterans Memorial Hospital. She was involved in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts for many years with her children. She was a longtime supporter of St. Jude's, Boys Town and St. Joseph's Indian school. She was an avid bowler and Elvis Presley fan collecting many memorabilia over the years. She always looked forward to her summer vacations in New Hampshire on the lake with her loving husband of 60 years and with family and friends. Barbara also cherished every moment she spent with her loving granddaughter, Katelyn. She is survived by her son, Robert J. LaFleur and his partner, Mary Masse of Middletown; her daughter, Maureen LaFleur of Meriden; her brother, Richard Warner and his wife, Janet, of Wallingford; her granddaughter, Katelyn Gullo and her fiancé, Jason Guerrera, of Meriden; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors to whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Berchtold, Diane Warner, Donna Grehl and her brother John Warner.
Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in State Veteran's in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020