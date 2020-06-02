Barbara Ljundggren
1947 - 2020
LJUNDGGREN, Barbara
Barbara Ann LaFontaine Ljundggren, 73, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Allan Erik Ljundggren. Barbara was born in New Haven on May 20, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude Benson LaFontaine. She had worked as a Para-Professional at Green Acres Elementary School, North Haven and was the secretary for Ljundggren's Floor Sanding. Barbara was a member of the VASA Order of America, enjoyed scrapbooking, but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Deborah Ljundggren Smith, Steven Ljundggren (Heidi Stuber), Richard Ljundggren, Lori Ljundggren, Erik Ljundggren (Natalie) and Robert Ljundggren (Jamie). Also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday morning, June 4th at 11:30 in Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue had been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
