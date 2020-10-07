Brink, Barbara Lois
Barbara Lois Brink of Branford, CT and Port Charlotte, FL entered eternal peace on Friday, October 2 at Bay Breeze Health in Venice FL. She was the beloved wife of Adolph J. Brink Jr. MD who she married on October 7, 1961 in Buffalo, NY where they met. He predeceased her in 2006.
She is survived by her children Adolph Brink III, his wife Linda and cherished grandson AJ IV, of Port Charlotte, FL, Susan Brink Candido, her husband Tom and cherished granddaughter Jessica of Sandy Hook, CT and her son Joseph Brink, his wife Maggie, and cherished grandchildren Madison, Ryan and Abigail of Naugatuck CT. She is also survived by her sister Jane Hall of Gibsonville, NC. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Shirley Kuenn of Graham, North Carolina.
Barbara was born in Buffalo, NY on October 5, 1940 to Joseph W. and Mabel (Kerr) Blackman. She went on to attend and graduate from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She started her career as an RN at Deaconess Hospital and then continued her career as nurse and office manager in her husband's private practice in Woodbridge, CT After retirement she enjoyed going to the beach, bowling, reading and traveling to Florida. She loved going Black Friday shopping and was an avid hockey goalie mom and grandma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on November 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church of St John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford CT. Burial will follow immediately after Mass at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford.
Current COVID 19 protocols will be observed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org