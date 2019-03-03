Kluck, Barbara Lowell "Tweetie"

Barbara Lowell "Tweetie" Kluck, 90, wife of the late Edward A. Kluck, of Hamden passed peacefully away February 24, 2019 in her home. She was born in Waterbury on May 23, 1928, a daughter of the late Walter W. and Aletha Wells Lowell, Sr., and had resided in Hamden for many years. Barbara graduated from the Northfield School for Girls and from the University of Connecticut with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics, and was employed in glass research in the fiber optics industry. She was a member of the Mary Clapp Wooster Chapter of the D.A.R., Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Assoc., a dedicated volunteer baby cuddler at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and a long-time member of the Mount Carmel Congregational Church. Barbara was a loyal and enthusiastic supporter of UCONN football and basketball. She may have resided in Hamden, but her heart was firmly planted at 'The Grove' on Highland Lake in Bridgton, Maine. Her passion was her family – she was always there at sporting events, concerts, and whatever else her children, grandchildren, and extended family undertook. Everyone was always welcome at her table and in her home. She is survived by her children and spouses, Nancy (Will Rhys) Kluck of ME, Judith (David) Peters of MA, Joan (Peter) Bub of NY, Peter (Mary Ellen) Kluck of FL, a brother Walter Lowell, Jr. of FL, and her grandchildren Sarah (Matt) Koulouris of MA, Katie Peters of CA, Dr. Christine Bub of NY, Jennifer (Chris) Meyer of WA, Nathan Kluck of FL, and Abigail "Abbie" Kluck of FL. She is also survived by three nieces and four nephews. Barbara was predeceased by a brother Robert Lowell, a sister Ann Cavanaugh, and her infant son Edward Kluck, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Mount Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that memorial contributions may be sent to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511, or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06455. For more information or to send a condolence, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019