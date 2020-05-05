Barbara M. Kacenski
1936 - 2020
Kacenski, Barbara M.
Barbara Kacenski, formerly of Branford and East Haven, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at West River Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was the wife of the late Daniel Kacenski. Barbara was born in New Haven September 14, 1936, daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Herr Meier. She is survived by her daughter Lori Kacenski (John) of Milford. Her sons Donald Kacenski (Eileen) of North Branford, and Kenneth Kacenski (Pam)of Branford.
Her granddaughters Catie Kacenski Brooks (Ken), Karen Kacenski, and Carolyn Marlowe. Great-granddaughter Aela Brooks. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Joan Kacenski, an infant son Daniel Kacenski Jr. and her sister Elinor Nowakowski.
She also leaves behind a second family. Her loving companion of 15 years Robert F. Treat (Bob) who was always by her side. Christine and Joe Castellano, and their children Joey, Mikey, Gianna, and Vinny. They all loved "Barbie Baby".
Barbara dedicated her life to her family. Her granddaughters were the light of her life. She loved to cook, and tend to her many rose bushes. She enjoyed camping and boating, and would always catch the biggest fish. She loved to go to parades where she would cheer her sons marching by with the Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps. She would accompany Bob to watch the kids play basketball, soccer, and football. She looked forward to going to the casino with Bob every Friday and stopping for a hotdog on the way home, and every summer they would all take a vacation at the beach.
A special thank you to all the staff at West River rehab for their exceptional care and compassion, and to the volunteers that were always there for her. You all know who you are.
Funeral services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held after the restrictions are lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
