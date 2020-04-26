New Haven Register Obituaries
Maitz, Barbara
Barbara (Sabino) Maitz, 78, formerly of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Maple View Manor in Wethersfield. She was the widow of Valentine K. Maitz who died in 2007.
Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Girolamo) Sabino. Barbara was a longtime Berlin resident and will be remembered for her hairdressing skills, kindness, patience, and most importantly for being a giving person and friend. She was a member of St. Paul Church in Kensington.
Surviving are two sons, Randy Maitz of Madison, and Richard Maitz of New Britain; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacie and Tuoc Phan of South Carolina, Sandra and Thomas Nichols of Andover; six grandchildren, Brandon Phan, Tyler Phan, Kylie Nichols, Tamer Nichols, Jake Nichols, and Cristian Maitz; and a great-grandchild, Everleigh Nichols. The family would like to thank the staff at Maple View Manor for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 27, 2020
