Misbach, Barbara (Cavallaro)

Barbara (Cavallaro) Misbach 86, of East Haven, died on June 20, 2019 at CT Hospice. She was born August 1, 1932 in New Haven to Anthony and Amelia (Messina) Cavallaro. Barbara is survived by her loving children, Joseph Misbach (Teresa) of Wallingford, Lorraine Wentworth (Bruce) of North Branford, Mark Misbach of North Branford, Thomas Misbach (Gina) of New Haven along with five grandchildren, Kevin Wentworth (Perry), Paul Wentworth, Mark Misbach II, Marisa Misbach and Matthew Misbach. She is also survived by sister, Jeri Marchitto (Gene) of West Haven, brother, Edward Cavallaro (Clara) of Hamden and a son-in-law, James Seagrave of Meriden. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Misbach (2017), daughters, Deborah Seagrave and infant Nancy Misbach and brothers, Eugene and William Cavallaro. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She was the "Heart" of the Misbach family. Barbara was a former member of St. Clare Catholic Church and former Matron with East Haven Board of Education with 25 years of service.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), East Haven. Donation may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in memory of Barbara Misbach.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019