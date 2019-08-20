|
|
Monde, Barbara
Barbara Salvi Monde of Branford died suddenly on August 18, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of 54 years to William J. Monde. Born in New Haven on May 6th, 1942 to the late Anthony and Diana Salvi. Barbara's family was everything to her. She had many roles in her life from driving instructor to retail and childcare, but the role she loved always was to her family. Children Dawn (Michael) Sweeney, Cheryl (Charles) Monde-Witkowski and Anthony (Karen) Monde. She was a loving Mimi to Alexandra and Natalia Monde and Shane and Jillian Sweeney. Beloved cousin, best friend, sisters at heart Marion Torre. She loved and was loved by everyone.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Funeral services and burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019