Morrissey, BarbaraBarbara Morrissey, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Milford. Barbara was born December 7, 1947 in New Haven, a daughter to the late George and Eleanor Scherb Rieger. Barbara was a long time resident of West Haven. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Morrissey. Barbara worked for many years at SNET in New Haven, and later retired as the administrative assistant to the former West Haven Mayor, John Picard, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. More than anything, she loved being a mom to her son Steven Gettings and a loving and playful grandmother to Evan. Barbara was an extremely generous and selfless individual. She adored her family, she loved to dance, enjoyed family parties, cooking, the beach and she loved to laugh. She leaves her son Steven (Carrie) Gettings of Milford, grandson Evan Gettings, step daughter Michele Morrissey of West Haven, step son Kevin (Lauren) Morrissey, of Duxbury, MA., grandchildren Ashley, Kevin, Reese and Dillon Morrissey. She also leaves behind her siblings, George (Karen) Rieger, John (Sharon) Rieger, Mary (Dave) Bostrom, Patty DeMorro, Kathy (Tom) Lane and Michael (Lisa) Rieger. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the loving staff of West River Rehabilitation Center in Milford, who took exceptional care of Barbara in her final days.A memorial celebration in her honor will be announced at a later date. In memory of Barb, please extend kindness, care and gratitude to one another as she did in her everyday life. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with services. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website,