Moski, Barbara
Barbara Moski, of North Haven passed away June 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Barbara was a longtime business development manager at the New Haven Register. She is survived by her daughter Deidre Ferreira, son-in-law Arthur Ferreira, and granddaughters Olivia and Lyla. She was predeceased by her parents, Camillo and Angelina Spina and brother Louis Spina.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Northford Cemetery, Foote Hill Rd. in Northford. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Barbara's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019