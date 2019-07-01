Mott, Barbara

Barbara Mott, 80, of Milford, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully with her family present on June 29, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born on December 18, 1938 in Englewood, NJ. She worked both as a service representative for the phone company and in customer relations at Colonial Bank in West Haven. Barbara's interests included playing cards with friends, reading and computer games. Barbara raised two daughters, Corinne Yocher of Orange and Sharon Donovan of Cheshire and has six grandchildren. Her joy was caring for her young grandchildren and cheering them on at their sporting events. Barbara is also survived by her two sisters, Stephanie Martucci of Orange and Beverly Ulman of St. Augustine, FL. A Gathering of Family and Friends with be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . Arrangements are in the care of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at

www.codywhitefuneralservice.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 2, 2019