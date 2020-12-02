Natale, Barbara
Barbara C. (Stevens) Natale, age 62, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Masonicare in Wallingford after a long illness. She was born December 3, 1957 in Altus, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Richard and Irmgard (Kozar) Stevens. Barbara is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Natale and his wife Marisa of Santa Barbara, CA and Matthew Natale and his wife Brianna of North Haven; her granddaughters, Kendall and Shay Natale; her former husband Anthony M. Natale of Branford, and her sister Margaret Voltzow of Plano, TX. A longtime resident of Hamden, Barbara was a special education teacher for the New Haven Board of Education for over 22 years.
Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the CT Frontotemporal Dementia Foundation at: www.ctftdfoundation.org
. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
