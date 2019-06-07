Pearsall, Barbara

Barbara North Pearsall of Masonicare in Wallingford, formerly of North Side Drive, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas I. Pearsall. Born in North Haven, Feb. 9, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Richard and H. Margaret North. A graduate of the University of Connecticut and the first female cheerleader at the University, she retired from the North Haven School System after teaching many years in the Junior High School. She was an active member, deacon and the oldest member of the North Haven Congregational Church having joined in 1931. She also was very active in the North Haven Historical Society and for many years gave talks about the life and origin of outhouses. She was an active member of the Mayflower Society of North Haven. She is survived by four children: Thomas Pearsall (late Hilary) Robert Pearsall (Marianne), Jacquelyn Stack (late Richard), William Pearsall (Terri), nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at later in the North Haven Congregational Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church Street, North Haven, CT 06473. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019