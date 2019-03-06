Phillips, Barbara

Barbara E. Phillips, age 91, of Orange entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Orange Health Care Center. She was born in Winchester, CT on September 9, 1927, daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy May (Moore) Phillips and was a Winchester resident for most of her life before moving to Orange in 1966. Barbara was a home companion for many years before her retirement. She was an artist and enjoyed music. Most of all, she loved helping people. The family would like to thank the staff at the Orange Health Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion. Barbara is survived by her dear friends the Bespuda and Holden Families and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Schoonmaker. On Friday, friends are invited to her memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019