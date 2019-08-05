|
|
Piscitelli, Barbara
Barbara Helen Yuhas Piscitelli, 82, of Indian Land, SC, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC.
Barbara was born May 18, 1937 in Rowayton, CT to the late John Yuhas and Rose Lukacs Yuhas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Donald Julian Piscitelli.Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed reading, travel, motor home camping and hiking, cooking, animals, especially her beloved cats Checkers and Trouble and wild squirrels, and cherished spending time with her family and friends. Barbara's faith was vital to her; she devoted her life to serving God's church and made public profession and vows within the Order of Sisters of Divine Charity. Later Barbara asked to leave the Order, however her commitment to serve the church never ended. She served with a grateful heart at Crossroads Lutheran Church. Traveled on multiple occasions on mission trips to El Salvador and most recently studied and completed the Oblates of St. Benedict Program at Belmont Abbey, NC. Barbara received her undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University and her graduate degree from the University of Bridgeport. She taught for 30 years as an elementary school teacher and ESL teacher; 20 years in the Bridgeport city public schools. Throughout her life Barbara lived in Bridgeport, CT, Orange, CT, Melbourne, FL and Indian Land, SC. She touched the lives of so many people everywhere she went.Barbara leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, her loving son Michael Piscitelli, daughter-in-law Kristen, grandchildren Gabe and Piper; cousins Suzanne Del Tufo Mueller and her husband Tobin, John Delio and his wife Marie and their children Parker and Kelsea, as well as many friends and her church family.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Crossroads Lutheran Church, 8511 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land, SC on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Crossroads Lutheran Church and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte.Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2019