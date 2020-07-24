Rogan-Badger, Barbara (Bonnie)
Barbara Rogan-Badger age 68 of Hamden passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the ICU at Smilow Cancer Hospital following several months of deteriorating health. Bonnie was born in Philadelphia October 19, 1951 to Edward and Doris. Raised in Cheshire and resided in Westville section of New Haven. She was married to Ernest Badger (deceased). Barbara earned her BA degree in Vocational Rehabilitation and worked for Goodwill Industries New Haven, Sister Kenney Foundation in Minneapolis, MN, and in Bridgeport, CT ultimately attaining the role; Director of Isaiah House and founding Director of Mary Magdalen House until she retired early for health reasons. She was the oldest of 7 siblings; Donna, Darcy (Len), Joan Burns (Mike), Raymond, Edward, Denes, and Stephen. Funeral Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. The family requests that donations be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org