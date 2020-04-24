|
|
Rozycki, Barbara
Barbara Rozycki, 82, of East Haven, formerly of Woonsocket, RI where she spent much of her life, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at YNHH. She was born in Providence, RI on July 14, 1937 to the late John and Louise Garabak Alarie. She worked as a Machine Operator for ACS Industry for many years until her retirement. Barbara loved family holiday parties and has a special affinity for dogs. She is survived by a son Joseph M. LaCroix of Daytona Beach, FL, two daughters, Linda (Martin) Carpentino of East Haven with whom Barbara lived with for the past five years and Laura LaCroix of Woonsocket, RI. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Robert Carpentino, Martin (Lauren) Carpentino, Stephanie (Christopher) Lowry, Anthony Carpentino Sr., Jennifer Shea, Nicole Girton, Crystal LaCroix, Bianca and Lucas Gagnon, and seventeen great-great-grandchildren, Samuel, Callisto, Stella, Robert, Vincenzo, Aiden, Guiliana, Christopher, Makayla, Anthony, Jr., Shayden, Urijah, Antonio, Angelo, Lucas, Peachlynn and Emory. Barbara was one of 15 children in her family and was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
Due to the recent health concerns and stay at home orders, the funeral services were private. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Barbara's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Please check back to the memorial page for an announcement of a time and date for a public memorial service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020