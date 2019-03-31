Altena, Barbara S.

Barbara S. Altena, 76, passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of Edgar Altena whom she was married to for 34 years.

Mrs. Altena was born August 11, 1942 in Bridgeport; daughter of the late Edward and his wife Jeanette (English) Sedlock.Barbara was a devout Christian dedicated to the Catholic Church. She was a member of the Legion of Mary for over 30 years. She attended daily mass at the Sacred Heart Manor Chapel where she was a sacristan. Barbara was an avid gardener and loved to tend to her flowers from Spring to Fall.Besides her husband she is survived by her daughters Joanne and her husband Thomas Creta of Fairfield, and Vicki and her husband Donald Watt of Cheshire; daughter-in-law Carolyn Salva, her sister Judy Giannettino of Boyton Beach, FL; grandchildren Alyssa and her husband Michael Coscia, Nicholas Salva, Zachary and Alec Creta; and her granddog Sierra. Barbara was predeceased by her son Stephen Salva.Arrangements - A Mass of Christian of Burial for Mrs. Altena will be held 10 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at The Ascension Church, 1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden 06514. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. A private burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. 06410 is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham St., Hamden 06514. To view these arrangements online or share a condolence, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019