Spaziani, Barbara

Barbara Jean (Jagrosse) Spaziani, age 53, lifelong resident of Morris Cove in New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at CT Hospice in Branford. She was born on October 23, 1965, in New Haven, to William Jagrosse Sr. of Bethany and the late Elizabeth (Fusco) Jagrosse. Beloved wife of Gary Spaziani of New Haven for over 16 years. Loving mother of Americo Spaziani of West Haven, Christopher Buccitti, Carly Elizabeth Buccitti, Sedona Spaziani, all of New Haven. Cherished sister of Jacquelyn (Dean) Goldberg of East Haven, William (Frank) Jagrosse Jr. of AZ., and David Jagrosse of New Haven. Also survived by lifelong friend Karen Castiglione of Durham. Barbara was a receptionist at Ridgehill Animal Hospital in North Haven for over 30 years. She loved all animals, but most of all Barbara was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, from 4-8pm. Family and friends are asked to go directly to church on Tuesday Morning for a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 11am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to GoFundMe account under Barbara Jagrosse Spaziani established for her surviving children. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019