Susman, Barbara
Barbara Witten Susman, of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Rose and Wilbur Witten, born in New Haven on January 31, 1932. She married her childhood sweetheart, Michael Susman, 67 years ago, having met and fallen in love at the tender age of 15 on the beach in Woodmont. She leaves behind her three children, Marjorie, Matthew and Rebecca and their spouses, Marian, Tory and Danny, four grandchildren, David, Anna, Isabel and Lily, her wonderful brothers and sisters-in-law Dick, Marcia, Marvin and Susan, and so many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Barbara's warm heart and generous spirit inspired her to volunteer for causes she cared for deeply - Rachel's Table, the Jewish Home for the Aged, the Jewish Coalition for Literacy - and in her later years, to read books and play the piano for the children at Edgewood School, where she was loved by all.
She was a superb, lifelong pianist, and her love of classical music (and Sondheim, of course), art and culture shaped her long, fulfilled life, and the lives of everyone who knew and loved her. Barbara was passionately devoted to her family and friends. With Michael, Dick and Marcia, she created a world where every get-together was a party and a cause for a celebration.
Funeral Services will be held at Workman's Circle Cemetery, 50 Farwell St., West Haven, CT on SUNDAY morning Sept. 1, at 11:00. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven is in care of arrangements. Period of Mourning will be held at the family's home in Milford, CT, following the service until 6 p.m. Monday from 1-4 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to, Planned Parent Hood, 345 Whitney Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 or Jewish Coalition for Literacy, 360 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 31, 2019