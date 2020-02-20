|
|
KRAMER, Barry W.
Barry W. Kramer, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Margaret Kramer. Barry was born in New Haven on October 11, 1936 and was the son of the late Harry and Anne Malone Kramer. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War and later attended the former New Haven College. Barry was the President/Owner of Kramer Iron for many years until his retirement. He was a free mason, an avid bowler and golfer. Barry loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing, kayaking, boating, both water and snow skiing. He played hockey in high school and later was a father manager for the Hamden High School Varsity Hockey team. Father of David Kramer (Marian), Michael Kramer (Gloria) and James Kramer (Temperance). Grandfather of Jared Kramer, Samantha DiPaolo (Stephen), Madison and Joshua Kramer. Great-Grandfather of Joshua and Jaxon. Brother of Richard Kramer and Jack Kramer (Audrey). Also survived by nieces, nephews and his dogs Gunnar, Katie, BJ and LJ who he loved so much.
Private funeral services were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020